Pottsville down as Bears go on attack

POTTSVILLE have suffered their seventh loss of the season after a 19-run defeat to Ballina Bears on Saturday at Fripp Oval.

Batting first, Ballina Bears posted 9/206 off their 40 overs, with Nick Watson (46) and Luke Hall (39) leading the way.

Pottsville could only manage 7/187 in reply and are now anchored to the bottom half of the LJ Hooker League ladder.

Reigning premiers Cudgen weren't able to leapfrog third-placed Alstonville, after the two teams had to share the points following heavy rain on Friday prevented the Hill Park Oval pitch from being ready.

Cudgen, who stared the season with five wins, slipped to fourth after being humbled by Marist Brothers Lismore before the Christmas break.

Things won't get any easier for Cudgen, with their next match a two-dayer against top placed Tintenbar-East Ballina in Ballina.

In other games, Marist defeated Lennox Head on Saturday to secure second place on the ladder.

Chasing the Lennox Head total of 9-201, Marist reached the target with just two-and-a-half overs to spare for the loss of seven wickets.

At Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, Tintenbar-East Ballina (8-174) was made to work for a win over last-placed Casino Cavaliers (171).

LJ Hooker League Round 12: Draw for January 14 and 21 (two day games)

Ballina Bears v Alstonville at Fripp Oval, Ballina

Pottsville v Marist Brothers at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville

Lennox Head v Casino Cavaliers at Megan Cres Oval, Lennox Head

Tintenbar-East Ballina v Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina