Pottsville Men's Shed provides new possum home

THE Pottsville Men's Shed has come to the rescue of a six-month old orphaned mountain brushtail possum.

The men were contacted by Tweed Valley Wildlife carer Natalie Alcorn to build a possum box for the young marsupial.

Ms Alcorn said having the Men's Shed provide a possum box was a great relief.

"It's a big project to make one,” Ms Alcorn said.

"You're already caring for injured animals and your resources are stretched.

"Everything that we do in the group, like cages, are paid by the carers.

"A lot of it is our own resources and we're trying to find anyone who can help.”

Pottsville Men's Shed president Michael Ryan said the shed members were happy to help build the possum box, which took almost three weeks.

"We're just a group of guys that get together to socialise and replace the backyard shed,” Mr Ryan said.

"But when situations like this come along and people ask if can we make something, it's the individual member who will put up his hand to make it.”

For more information about providing assistance for the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, contact tvwc.org.au or (02)66724789.