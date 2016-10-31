Pottsville Men's shed put on hold

GROUP WORK: The members Pottsville and District Men's Shed are working towards finding a new place to call their own.

TWEED Shire Council chambers erupted with cries from the gallery last Thursday after Mayor Katie Milne refused to add a report on the Pottsville Men's Shed to the agenda.

The report from the council's director of community and natural resources explained the council had approved the granting of a five-year licence to the Pottsville and District Men's Shed at Black Rocks, Pottsville.

But Cr Milne said she used her mayoral authority to refuse acceptance of the late report during Thursday's meeting because she believed there was no great urgency to discuss the matter.

"A late item must only be accepted if it is of such great urgency that it cannot wait until the next agenda,” Cr Milne said.

"We received this report only on the day of the council meeting and it had over 400 submissions to read, a telephone book-sized wad. There was no way we could have thoroughly examined all that in half a day.”

While outgoing Cr Carolyn Bryne called the Mayor's decision a "disgrace”, Pottsville Men's Shed president Michael Ryan said he just wanted the approval to move to the Black Rocks location resolved. "The mayor used the reasoning that it wasn't urgent but all this business with the men's shed has been undertaken in their council period,” he said.

"So, it would have been considered that the council would have completed this business.” Mr Ryan said the whole process, which began in 2014, had frustrated members.

Cr Milne said she hoped the council elected on October 29 would assess other options, including Lot 3 on Centennial Drive.