Pottsville mural in disrepair

RESIDENTS are being asked by the Pottsville Community Association to decide what to do with an historic mural now in disrepair at the Ambrose Brown Shelter.

The warn-out mural was painted by Kingscliff High School students 23 years ago and consists of a number of panels, depicting a landscape with the shelter shed in its original position at the southern end of Ambrose Brown Park.

PCA has recently liaised with Tweed Shire Council to have it repaired or restored and now want residents to have their say on what might be the preferred option for the mural's future.

The group has distributed a survey asking which of five options is best.

Options include restoring the mural to its original condition, replicating the image on new material but retaining some panels in tact for historic purposes, replicating the image on new material, no preference or your own custom suggestion.

PCA president said the group wanted to ensure plenty of residents had their to help to decide what to do with the mural.

"A number of residents have been brining it to the PCA's attention because we've users of the shelter such as mums groups, and yoga groups, and they don't want to use it because it's kind of anti-social thing with how bad the graffiti is,” Ms Cherry said.

"The Tweed Shire Council has done such a good job making the shelter an asset but we need to fix the inside of it to make it usable again and bring up to the same standard as the park.

"We recently had the Mayor Katie Milne and the director for community and natural resources Tracey Stinson on site to have a first hand look at the problem.

"They were very responsive with the options available so now we just need to let them know what the community would like to happen here.”

The PCA will advise the council on the community's preferred option.

Have your say

Residents keen to share their ideas and preferences are encouraged to email their survey responses by Monday, October 17, to: pca.mailbox@gmail.com.

