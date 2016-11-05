Premier League goes live

STAR POWER: Karen Murphy returns for the Sydney Lions after being away on international duties last year.

BOWLS alive -the month of November is when our great sport comes alive on TV screens across the nation and across the ditch in New Zealand.

The rebranded Bowls Premier League, now in its fourth year, will be live for four hours each night week night on Fox Sports from 6pm (NSW) starting Tuesday, with finals on Friday night.

Eight sides, made up of the top players from Australia and NZ, will compete for the $100,000 in prizemoney with a follow-up event scheduled for New Zealand in February 2017.

The major change this year is the inclusion of one female member for each of the eight sides in the three-player format.

South Tweed's favourite player Kelvin Kerkow is joined by highly regarded Sean Baker and Australia's number-one-ranked lady bowler Natasha Scott.

Gold Coast Hawks will welcome back BA National captain Lynsey Clarke and international teammates Nathan Rice and Brett Wilkie.

Another formidable side is the Sydney Lions team who regain the services of Karen Murphy, top player Ben Twist and Australia's international bowler of the year, Aaron Sherriff.

The Murray Streamers, 2014 winners, have retained the services of Canadian champion Ryan Bester from Broadbeach with Michael Walker from Moama and 2015 Australian Open winner Ellen Ryan.

Bowls Australia chief executive officer Neil Dalrymple said the name change not only made the event more distinguishable in overseas markets but could also make the team licences more attractive to international buyers.

"While the competition has boasted international qualities over the last three years, including having the New Zealand Blackjacks as part of the event and some of the sport's best international exports sprinkled throughout the other teams, it makes sense to brand the competition accordingly,” Dalrymple said.

"The Premier League has done a fantastic job of providing a fast-paced, exciting, modern and attractive format of bowls and provides unprecedented coverage to promote the sport through the live broadcast component,” he said.

Brisbane Pirates - Sean Baker, Natasha Scott, Kelvin Kerkow OAM - Gold Coast Hawks - Nathan Rice, Lynsey Clarke, Brett Wilkie - Adelaide Endurance - Max Kleing, Breeana Dickson, Wayne Ruediger - Perth Suns - Pieter Harris, Kristina Krstic, Tom Mitchell - Melbourne Roys - Dylan Fisher, Tiffany Brodie, Aaron Wilson - Sydney Lions - Aron Sherriff, Karen Murphy, Ben Twist - Murray Steamers - Ryan Bester, Ellen Ryan, Michael Walker - NZ Blackjacks - Shannon McIlroy, Jo Edwards, Ali Forsyth.

Play starts at Pine Rivers Memorial Club (QLD) at 11.30am on Tuesday, November 8, and the full draw for all 15 rounds can be found on the Bowls Australia website.