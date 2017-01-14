Premier League's big boilover

IT WAS a boilover no one predicted, not even one of the 64 tipsters and why would they?

First-timers Tweed Heads Ospreys up against seven-time premiers and State Pennant champions Helensvale Hawks in the first round of the Premier League last Saturday looked a sure result but that wasn't how it played out.

All 64 tipsters got it wrong and against the odds and away from home the Ospreys played the game of the lives.

After a low-scoring match that lasted 63 ends, the rank outsiders downed the champion Hawks in their first match in the league.

New import skipper Steven Tong got over Brett Wilkie 21-19, Ian Law drew 20-all with Nathan Rice and Paul Girdler edged out Mark Casey in a tight match, winning 15-13.

Tweed won 56-52 overall and claimed what could well be the upset of the season.

The new-look Sharks travelled away to Greenslopes and found the going tough and went down 53-49, with Kevin Kerkow's 18-14 victory the only winning rink for the visitors.

2016 defending champions Hamilton Power lost by 13 shots to Pine Rivers on a day when Kawana, the second new side in the league this year failed on all three rinks against Capalaba.

In what is shaping as a surprise match of the day in Round Two today, Tweed Ospreys will play at home against Enoggera. Both are Round One winners and this will be a test for both sides as well as the 64 tipsters who have Tweed favourites to win at home.

Today also is the first round of the Premier Sevens, an off shoot of the Premier League.

Sevens has grown from 32 teams to 206 teams with 1500 men and lady bowlers competing each week and it now has six divisions having added fourth and sixth to this year's competition.

This season's prizemoney is expected to be about $150,000 which is making Sevens the biggest competition in south-east Queensland for clubs.

Further to season 2017, the committee is looking to further expand competition into northern NSW in 2018.

The final of the Taylor Bowls Summerland singles was played between two young champions who survived three knock-out rounds to reach the final.

Broadbeach youngster Sean Ingham, runner-up to Kevin Higson last year, turned the tables this year in the semi-final and played Jono Davis from Dubbo Railway in the final.

Davis made the final after coming from 10/19 down in the semi final to defeat Scott DeJongh 21/19.

Davis led for most of the match to win the title, with a scoreline of 21-18 over Ingham.

Broadbeach's Dee Robertson won the Silver final, downing Ben Walsh 21-10 in the decider after surviving a nerve racking semi final against veteran Ken Evans 21/20 .

The Kingscliff Men's Bowls Club have launched a membership drive in a bid to increase membership numbers.

From now through to May 1, the club is offering a full bowling membership fee of $40 for existing bowlers from other clubs or new bowlers looking to link with the club.

This is a discounted fee from the usual joining fee of $95 for male bowlers.

