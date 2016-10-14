Principal sets sight on council seat

A SEASONED campaigner who led the Tweed community's successful push against coal seam gas has set his sights on a seat at the council table.

Running as an independent at the upcoming Tweed Shire Council poll on October 29, Michael McNamara is campaigning on key grassroots themes of integrity, community and environment.

"I want to stand for council because I want to protect the values that brought all of us here and keep us here,” he said.

"I think they have been neglected over the last 10 years.”

Mr McNamara said the current council was more focused on the "big things” to the detriment of what really matters to everyday residents.

"They are losing sight of the little things; the playground equipment at Bilambil Heights, the shade cover at Casuarina, the boardwalk at Anchorage Island.”

"You are looking at $10,000 to $20,000 each, you're not looking at millions of dollars... but when they are looking at prioritising for state and federal funds, as they did recently and put the rail trail up as their first priority, they are focused on the big things.

"Council is there to provide leadership but the leadership the majority of them have provided to date is to focus the work of the council officers on the rail trail proposal and bring it up to speed at the expense of other things that are really important, day-to-day for people in their daily lives, like the roundabout at Kennedy Dr near the M1.”

An educator for more than 40 years, the current acting principal of Murwillumbah High School is no stranger to campaigning, having led a considered and determined push against the introduction of CSG in the Tweed. He also worked on the successful community protest against the car rally several years ago.

"We need openness and transparency.”

"It is my commitment to listen to community views and incorporate them into decision-making.”

Heading a group ticket with the support of his wife Julie McNamara, Greg Reid and Sam Dawson, Mr McNamara is adamant he is a true independent, despite having run on a Greens ticket previously.

"I was a member of the Greens and I resigned from the Greens when I decided to contest the election as an independent.”

"And personally, I think that's what those National Party people should do.”

