Private Balinese-style retreat

NESTLED on a private acreage block at Bilambil is this Balinese-inspired rainforest retreat, offered to the market for the first time.

Ray Phillips and his wife moved into their home 17 years ago, after moving up from Bondi to be closer to their children.

After spending months searching for their ideal home, the couple eventually decided to purchase the five acre block at Bilambil and engage an architect to build their dream home.

"The location was a bit of a surprise for us,” Mr Phillips said.

"When we came across the block we decided to buy although we were in a rural country-style environment - nearly opposite to our original plan to buy on the Gold Coast - but we really had the best of both worlds.

"We were close to shopping centres, close to an international airport and close to the Gold Coast if one wanted to go up to the lights and look there. So we started building from there.”

What eventuated is a unique abode, surrounded by an abundance of palms and rainforest trees all planted by the family

Outside, the property includes an in-ground pool, dam and work shed with a covered area for vehicles.

Inside, a natural timber dominates and is used in the flooring, kitchen cabinetry, stairwell and as a ceiling feature throughout.

The house has three bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with separate ensuite and spa. Soaring cathedral ceilings give the open-plan living area a roomy ambience, which is overlooked by a loft room. A separate studio/games room is also included.

Address: 214 Hogans Rd, Bilambil

Agent: LJ Hooker Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Peter Walmsley, phone 07 5536 577 or 0412 763 000

Features: Private acerage, rainforest setting, architect-designed, cathedral ceilings, timber fittings, pool

Price: Offers welcomed

Inspections: Contact agent