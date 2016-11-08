Professional fraud ring targeting Tweed businesses

TWEED Heads businesses have been warned not to accept any large purchase orders over the phone using credit cards after police confirmed a professional fraud ring was operating in the area.

Tweed Byron Police issued a warning today urging businesses to be on the alert, with a professional group of offenders targeting local businesses using stolen credit cards.

In a statement, police said the offenders were contacting local Tweed Heads businesses over the phone and placing large orders.

"They are using a stolen credit card to pay for the goods over the phone,” police said.

"They then arrange to have a third party to attend and collect the goods. On arrival the offenders are producing fraudulent identification and are driving hired motor vehicles which also have been obtained with fraudulent identification.”

Police urged local businesses not to accept any purchase orders over the phone using credit cards to pay for the goods, unless a well established business relationship was confirmed or the person placing the order was well known to staff.

Anyone has any information regarding this kind of offence is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be given anonymously.