Puppet masters return to Tweed

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to Twin Towns.

THE much-loved, hilarious spectacle that is Puppetry Of The Penis is returning Down Under for a national tour.

The show will stop at 24 cities across the country from next month and Tweed audiences will be able to take it in at Twin Towns on April 14.

Continuing to be one of Australia's greatest theatrical exports, Puppetry of the Penis has now played to most of the western world.

The show has been hosted in over 35 countries and performed in six languages.

Two near naked men (they wear shoes) manipulate their nether regions using the Ancient Art of Genital Origami, providing the audience with an array of shapes and impersonations projected onto a huge video screen.

This latest incarnation has been thrilling audiences for the past two years, and will feature the cast direct from Las Vegas, Rich Binning and Barry Brisco.

It features all your favourites, including the Eiffel Tower, the Loch Ness Monster, the Pelican, the Hamburger, and a host of new displays such as Miley Cyrus, Yoda and the Kardashian.

Simon Morley, creator and puppeteer, said the members of the show were excited about returning Down Under in 2017.

"The Australian audience is always amazing and ready to have some fun. I'm sure they are going to love the incredible talents of Rich and Barry,” Morley said.

Visit twintowns.com.au for tickets and times.