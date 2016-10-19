27°
Pushing to support business

Nikki Todd | 19th Oct 2016 6:53 PM
CUT RED TAPE: Council candidate Pryce Allsop from Murwillumbah.
CUT RED TAPE: Council candidate Pryce Allsop from Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

A PUSH to cut red tape and provide more support for small businesses is behind a decision by a Murwillumbah businessman to run for Tweed Shire Council at the upcoming poll.

Pryce Allsop, who has owned and run All Home Products and Improvements retail and distribution business in Murwillumbah for almost 20 years, said he was determined to see the council work better to help businesses in the shire.

"I am standing for council largely because of dissatisfaction with the previous council's efforts over the last two terms,” he said.

"I feel like I am standing for the community. I certainly would like to see council reduce the red tape involved in everything council; obviously there are checks in there for a reason but there has got to be a minimalisation of what we have to let council know.”

Mr Allsop, who is running as an independent, is supported in his group by prominent local business people, including Anni Brownjohn, Jenny Unwin, Bill Larkin, Brent Saddler and Jeffrey Gosel.

"Small business is something I am totally committed to,” Mr Allsop said.

"I think council has to have a team within it that deals with business. Council is about rates and roads and things but it is also part of shopping centres and what they do and don't allow reflects on businesses.”

Mr Allsop said he would like to see council's "extravagant charges” reduced, while grants should even be considered for start-up businesses willing to open in the shire.

"People are putting their houses on the line sometimes in business and I just feel like (council) has no concept of what it costs to run a business,” he said.

"They seem to think that business just makes a bucket-load of money, that is the perception.”

He is a strong advocate of increased accommodation in the shire to help support the tourism business, and is also keen to help farmers in their struggle against the big corporations.

The father of four - who lives in Murwillumbah and married his wife in Knox Park some 25 years ago - was given a second chance at his tilt for council after bungling the initial registration of his group before it was cancelled due to the death of a candidate.

Mr Allsop, who said he didn't think there was a place for party politics in council, is preferencing Jayne Henry, Kevin Skinner, Carolyn Byrne and Warren Polglase, the latter two councillors both being National Party members.

FAST FACTS:

Pryce Allsop Group: Group H

Political affiliation: Independent

Policies: Support for small business, cutting red tape, harmony on council

* Ahead of the Tweed Shire Council election on October 29, the Tweed Daily News is publishing a series of candidate profiles in a bid to help you make your decision.

