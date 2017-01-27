Questions over handling of 'asbestos' while park was full

SAFETY CONCERNS: Children playing in bins where sheets of possible asbestos were dumped.

TWEED Coast Holiday Parks (TCHP) was forced to backflip on its controversial decision to allow the removal of 'asbestos' pieces while the park was full of holidaymakers.

It comes after photos surface of children playing in bins visitors believed contained asbestos pieces.

A SafeWork NSW inspector visited the site on Monday and issued an improvement notice to the park's management.

Tweed Shire Council, which owns the site, confirmed no further permanent caravans would be removed from Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park until January 30 when it is due to close for refurbishment.

Van owners had been asked to pack up their vans ahead of the park redevelopment.

The project forms part of works to modernise the foreshore, which many in the community have welcomed.

TCHP unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth had previously said possible asbestos sheeting had been found at van sites but claimed it posed no risk to visitors.

But a guest from Brisbane, who asked their name be withheld, voiced concerns and in response an inspector visited the site.

"It is absolutely astonishing that those in charge of this park are not prepared to step up and take some responsibility to prevent endangering children and the public,” the person said this week.

According to the source, "the sheets were not disposed of in the safe manner the council and the NSW Government requested it be” prompting park visitors to lodge complaints with the council over its handling of the situation.

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson said the agency was now working with the management team to ensure a safe system of work going forward.

Mr Illingworth said TCHP had also engaged the services of an independent asbestos consultant to help manage the situation.

"The skip bins containing possible contaminated material have been covered awaiting inspection by this consultant,” he said.

"All permanent caravan owners have been contacted... and advised of the SafeWork visit.”

Mr Illingworth said SafeWork NSW was informed of the steps taken and all people involved in the pack up job knew their obligations.