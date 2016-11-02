24°
Quick-thinking staff praised after Kingscliff grassfire

Daniel McKenzie
| 2nd Nov 2016 1:07 PM
Fire Station, Fire stock photo, Photo: Daniel Perrin / Daily News
Fire Station, Fire stock photo, Photo: Daniel Perrin / Daily News Daniel Perrin /TWE

QUICK-thinking staff at a Kingscliff childcare centre have been commended for their swift action in evacuating a group of children after a grassfire broke out this morning.

A parent, whose child attends Bossy Boots early learning centre in Kingscliff, said staff did a fantastic job in evacuating the centre just around 9am this morning, after alerting the centre to the grassfire.

"I was dropping my child off and I saw the fire at a distance. I raised it with them and they went straight into emergency mode,” said the parent, who did not wish to be identified.

"Hats off to the staff there, everyone was very calm and the kids picked up on that energy. For staff to be that cool, calm and collected, was pretty amazing to watch.”

The parent said staff had kids accounted for, lined up and out front of the centre within three to four minutes.

"A fire drill and a real situation is different and not one staff member faulted,” she said.

"The kids knew they had to line up, hold hands and things like that. Not one kid misbehaved and they've got their drills down pat. To have the kids that organised is no mean feat and it's a real credit to the centre.”

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman confirmed two fire trucks from Kingscliff and Banora Point had been called to the blaze.

She said the grassfire had spread over an area of about 0.4ha before being contained by 10.30am.

No one was injured and no property was under threat, she said.

Bossy Boots licensee Sally Pidcock commended her staff, saying all their training had paid off.

"Staff did a very good job in a real evacuation situation, I am very pleased with them,” Ms Pidcock said.

"We want to thank the emergency services and the police who stayed with our staff and children.”

Topics:  bossy boots fire and rescue nsw grass fire tweed fire

Local Partners

