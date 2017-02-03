Racist graffiti shame

DISGRACEFUL: Complaints have been made about offensive graffiti at Banora Point (image digitally altered).

OFFENSIVE graffiti on a wall at a major intersection has been the final straw for a woman who has called on the Tweed community to take more pride in itself.

Leeanne Bursle said she had noticed more graffiti in public spaces and believed the problem was getting out of hand.

She phoned Tweed Council following the latest addition - racist graffiti offensive to indigenous Australians - but was told it was on private property and the owner had to remove it.

"For over a week (that particular graffiti) has been there in your face,” Ms Bursle said.

"It's an absolute disgrace.”

The graffiti overlooks the Darlington Dr entrance to Banora Point.

Following her initial call to the council, Ms Bursle reached out to the mayor and several other councillors, who promised to have it removed. But Ms Bursle was worried Tweed streets were beginning to look derelict and wanted the problem stamped out.

Danny Rose, the council's manager of roads and stormwater, said the owners were contacted and would remove the graffiti.

The council has the power to remove graffiti but this can cause headaches for owners as paints rarely match original colours.