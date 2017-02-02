Rainbow Bay's riverside view

LOCATED near the banks of the Tweed River, this two-bedroom apartment offers the owner unique ocean, river and hinterland views.

Having lived in the apartment for 10 years, Seller Joanne Baker said she felt the property was the perfect place to live on the Tweed.

"I just love how central it is to everything,” Ms Baker said, referring to the close proximity to Duranbah Beach, Jack Evans Boat Harbour and shopping precincts.

Ms Baker said she especially enjoyed spending time watching the hive of activity on the Tweed River.

"Even though it's got great ocean views, we love watching the trawlers going up and down the river at night time,” she said.

"At night you can see all the lights up to Kingscliff.”

This sixth-floor apartment is only one level below the penthouse in Yacht Harbour Tower.

This spacious apartment offers plenty of natural light flowing in from the front and rear balconies, which overlook the ocean, Tweed River and the southern hinterland.

The main bedroom provides plenty of space, an ensuite with access via a walk-through wardrobe and views of Duranbah Beach.

While the second bedroom provides a different perspective with views overlooking the Tweed River and Jack Evans Harbour.

The two bedrooms are separated by a hallway and the main bathroom, while the functional kitchen overlooks Rainbow Bay beach.

The owner will be able to make full use of the Yacht Harbour Tower's facilities, including a pool, barbecue area, sauna and a private path to Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 6D/3-9 Eden St, Rainbow Bay

Agent: RBR, Lenny Mclennan Ph: (07) 5589 8617 M: 0417 604 038

Features: Ocean and river views.

Price: $645,000 - $695,000

Inspections: text