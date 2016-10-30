Referendum fails, seven to stay on council

THE referendum to increase the number of Tweed Shire Council representatives from seven to nine has most likely failed.

With a final result not expected until Friday, as of 3.30pm today with 32,243 votes counted, a total of 61.5% of voters had decided not to change the number of councillors.

The referendum was held to coincide with the Local Government elections on Saturday, October 29.

Councillor Warren Polglase, who put forward the motion to hold the referendum, said he was bitterly disappointed over the result.

"We have to look at the growth of the shire,” Cr Polglase said.

"I'll be the only councillor living north of the Tweed River and will be representing 45,000 people.*

"I was surprised most of the people I spoke to who wanted nine were people in the northern part of the shire.”

Cr Polglase said he had hoped the referendum would pass to pave the way for a ward system to be introduced.

"In the next four years there will be a big push for the shire to have wards,” he said.

"It'll be a strong talking point and I'll be putting it on the council's agenda within 12 months.”

Cr Polglase said he wanted to see three wards with three councillors for each created in the shire.

Only 44 referendums have passed in Australia since Federation in 1901.

* NOTE: Greens councillor Katie Milne also lives north of the river, at Carool.