Reflections play on water at Clarrie Hall

Ryan Fowler | 16th Nov 2016 3:30 PM
I'VE found panoramas make for really good photos when the sky just lights up. It allows an image to capture the full vastness of a scene and gives a greater perspective.

To get this shot, there was quite a lot of weather watching involved. About five days prior to capturing this, I'd been watching the cloud radar and was planning to capture the shot on the day I did, which was a great pay-off for the research put in. Even though the Crams Farm section of Clarrie Hall Dam is only about 45 minutes from home, doing the research was still critical because I had already had a couple of failed attempts when the weather just didn't play nicely.

The serenity of this place is simply breathtaking. Even on the attempts that didn't work out, it's so calming and peaceful here, you can just sit and enjoy listening to the birds with nothing else around you, it's a truly magical feeling.

  • Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography
