Reinventing a classic

Daniel McKenzie
| 22nd Oct 2016 3:00 PM
Cody Bell, Joseph Warne, Tamsin Bell, Nutri Grain IronWoman Amy Nurthen and Josh Jones hit the beach ahead of the annual Cudgen Classic.
Cody Bell, Joseph Warne, Tamsin Bell, Nutri Grain IronWoman Amy Nurthen and Josh Jones hit the beach ahead of the annual Cudgen Classic.

THE annual Cudgen Classic will revert to a juniors only competition for the staple of the junior surf lifesaving calendar's 20th year.

The Kozii-sponsored event is set to go back to where it all began after the decision was made to drop senior competition after its inclusion for the last three years.

Organiser Gavin Smith said with a number of senior events on the calendar around the time of the Classic, the time was right to cater primarily to junior competition.

"We tried to bring the opens in, but the Gold was last weekend, Surf Sports the weekend before and they have a lot of carnivals anyway,” Smith said.

"There's not a lot of this kind of thing about for juniors, so we're focusing on them.”

To be hosted by Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club at Kingscliff Beach on Saturday, October 29, the competition is a premier event on the calendar for hundreds of junior surf lifesavers, who come from as far south as Sydney and from as far north as central Queensland to compete.

Cody Bell, Josh Jones, Tamsin Bell, Amy Nurthen and Joseph Warne on Kingscliff Beach
Cody Bell, Josh Jones, Tamsin Bell, Amy Nurthen and Joseph Warne on Kingscliff Beach

Competitors can register as individuals or in teams, with Extended Iron Person events for under-10s to 17s, Cameron Relays for under-11s to 17s and an under-10s Foamie Challenge.

"It's the staple of the club's calendar and it's essentially the only event of its kind in the area,” Smith said. "It's good to get a bit of participation for juniors because they will be the next wave of seniors to carry the club forward.”

Kozii signed on as a major naming sponsor for three years in 2015 and has once again released the official Cudgen Classic t-shirt.

Spokeswoman Kay Shallcross said the swimwear brand had enjoyed a strong association with the event and thrived on supporting the future of surf lifesaving.

"We've really tried to look after young ones coming through and give them support and recognition as they're the stars of the future,” she said.

Nutri Grain Ironwoman Amy Nurthen will be on the beach on the day to provide encouragement and competition tips.

Entry is $39 and includes a t-shirt and gift pack.

Visit www.cudgenslsc.org.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  classic cudgen classic cudgen headland surf life saving club kozii sport surf lifesaving tweed

