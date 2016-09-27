Reject Shop opens in Tweed

THE Reject Shop opened the doors of its 114th New South Wales store at Tweed City on Thursday.

Tweed Heads store manager Brad Edwards said customers would enjoy a selection of low-price, everyday essential products when they visited the new store.

"Our Tweed Heads customers will find The Reject Shop is a great place to save money on a huge range of household products, including homewares, kitchenware, hardware, pet care, household cleaning products, toiletries and cosmetics,” Mr Edwards said.

"We're always bringing in interesting new products at consistently low prices and customers will find many of their favourite brands on our shelves. We're excited to be a part of the Tweed Heads community and proud to provide jobs for local people.”

The Reject Shop is located in the refurbished section of the Tweed City Shopping Centre, 54 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads, and is open daily.