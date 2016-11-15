Report confirms toxic chemicals spreading at airport site

Toxic chemicals found in firefighting foam previously used at the Gold Coast Airport have spread to the boundary of the site.

GOVERNMENT agency Airservices Australia has played down concerns after a preliminary report confirmed toxic chemicals discovered at the Gold Coast Airport site are leeching into the surrounding soil and water.

A preliminary sampling report prepared by consultants GHD was released today confirming that perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), the same chemicals as those at the centre of the Oakey water contamination scandal in Queensland, have been detected at several sites on the airport's boundary.

An earlier report commissioned by Airservices Australia had confirmed the presence of PFOS and PFOA which were contained in firefighting foam used at the airport until 2010. Both are suspected of being carcinogenic.

The chemicals were contained in firefighting foam commonly used at airports around Australia between 1978 and 2003 when they began to be phased out. They have not been used at Gold Coast Airport since 2010.

The initial report confirmed the presence of the chemicals at above the Environmental Health Standing Committee's recommended guidelines at the on-site firefighting training ground and the old fire station.

The new report reveals the chemicals have spread to the edge of the airport's land holding, indicating the contamination is moving off-site but Airservices strategic stakeholder manager Nick Edwards said the levels detected were low.

Airservices strategic stakeholder manager Nick Edwards addresses the media. David Carroll

"There are some locations across the airport where it exceeded the drinking water standards but it's not above the recreational standards,” he said.

"The report confirmed low levels of PFAS at the boundary at the eastern side of the airport, below the Australian interim standards so that's encouraging to see.

"What we also see in the Cobaki waterway to the other side of the airport is that PFAS wasn't detected so again, while there is potential movement across the site it's at low levels at the boundary or not detected.”

The groundwater sample taken near the airport's western boundary revealed contamination levels that exceeded the drinking water standards but not the recreational standards. Contributed

Mr Edwards would not be drawn on the possible spread of contamination beyond the airport's boundary or the potential health risks for residents in the surrounding area.

"We're an air traffic control organisation and we provide aviation rescue fire fighting. It wouldn't be appropriate for us to be advising from a health perspective, that's better to come from health authorities,” he said.

Mr Edwards did play down the threat of the area's drinking water supply being contaminated.

"As we understand it the local community take their water sources from mains supplied so there's no indication from these results of any local drinking water sources that have been contaminated but as I said this is a preliminary investigation,” he said.

Investigators took samples from 31 locations inside the airport boundary, testing soil, ground water and surface water for the presence of PFOS and PFOA.

It was found that the chemicals were well above enHealth's recommended limits at the firefighting training ground and the old fire station site on the eastern boundary.

GHD senior principal Peter Nadebuam said the chemicals had spread but had become increasingly diluted the further they were removed from the original source.

"We see movement in both directions but what we are seeing is that when it is some distance from the airport the concentration drops right down,” he said.

Mr Nadebuam said he expected the levels of concentration to continue to drop.

"I think we're at a stage when things will be decreasing,” he said.

"When these things were used is now a number of years ago and I'd say we will be decreasing rather than increasing.”

Mr Edwards said the report findings would form the framework for management of the issue into the future.

"What we are doing now with these results is working with the Queensland environment and health agencies, working with the NSW agencies to better understand the results and to make sure the community is appropriately informed,” he said.

"We're still in the consultation process and what the next step is will be determined out of those consultations.”