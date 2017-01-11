Residents disgraced by border

The start of the stretch of the old Pacific Highway next to the Coolangatta Airport clearly showing the boarder line between the roadways.

TWEED residents have shared their distaste for the current state of the border between NSW and Queensland along the old Gold Coast Highway.

Tweed Shire councillor Warren Polglase has raised the issue again that the road south of the Gold Coast Airport needs to be repaired and the entrance to NSW needs to be more inviting.

Currently when driving along the road it's clear where the border is due to the poor appearance of the road to the south with graffiti and weeds prolific.

The response to the Tweed Daily News story published last Wednesday highlights the level of community embarrassment regarding the road.

Heidi Wallace wrote on Facebook that the area should be maintained.

"Neat and tidy landscaping, trees, mown grass,” Ms Wallace said.

"It's such a mess and so embarrassing.”

June Harding wrote "it's a disgrace (I) don't know what we pay rates for.”