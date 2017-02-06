Residents urged to leave as fire engulfs Gold Coast home

JUST IN: Fire has destroyed a home in Mudgeeraba, fire crews worked to control the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties. #9News pic.twitter.com/mwGOnxpskH — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) February 6, 2017

FIREFIGHTERS are battling an intense blaze that broke out at a Mudgeeraba home just after midday.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Rising Fast Rd about 12.10pm where they found the home engulfed in flames.

About a dozen crews are on scene attempting to control the fire amid fears it could spread to other properties.

It is understood no one has been injured.

The owner (lady in centre) of Mudgeeraba home destroyed by fire hold fears for her missing pet cat Peaches. @abcgoldcoast pic.twitter.com/Ov2Krl8pTo — Tom Forbes (@tomforbesGC) February 6, 2017

Police have declared an emergent situation and have urged residents to leave the area.

The exclusion zone includes the area encompassed by Hardys Rd, Wallaby Rd and Strawberry Rd.

It is understood Strawberry Rd has been closed to all traffic except emergency service vehicles.