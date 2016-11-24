Retreat along the Rous River

THIS two-storey home on the bank of the Rous River at North Tumbulgum is the ideal property for any water enthusiast.

The sprawling property has its own jetty and boat ramp offering direct private access to the Rous River and surrounding waterways.

Seller Colin Hill said the 14.6ha property also offered plenty of privacy.

"There's a few nice secluded locations of the property which are on the river,” Mr Hill said.

"The lounge is very open with floor to ceiling windows in the north east aspects of the room, so when you have a property like this and no neighbours, you can enjoy looking out onto the open space.”

The property lends itself to indulging in the good life and reaping the rewards of a remote lifestyle.

The new owners can enjoy the 3.5m deep pool with diving board and spacious grounds for work or play, including an internal paddock with cattle crush and holding yard.

The main bedroom is the only one located on the upper floor, and offers its own marble tiled bathroom, kitchenette and a lounge area with balcony.

A large gourmet kitchen, spacious dining and lounge area, separate laundry and three bedrooms complete the downstairs area of the luxurious property.

While enjoying the quiet lifestyle of North Tumbulgum, the property is just 15 minutes form the nearest beaches and 20 minutes from Gold Coast Airport.

Address: 710 Dulguigan Rd, North Tumbulgum

Agent: LJ Hooker Kingscliff, Rebecca Bull M: 0439 826 416

Features: Secluded 14.6ha rural property, private river access

Auction: 11.30am on Saturday, December 10

Inspections: 4.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday, November 23 and 11am to 11.30am on Saturday, November 26