Rick Price to play the basement

ENDURING Australian musician Rick Price is breaking new ground with his new gospel, blues and roots inspired album, Tennessee Sky.

Back from a sold out Australian tour in April/May and a run of dates with Tommy Emmanuel in the US, Price heads to The Arts Centre Gold Coast on November 3.

You are Not Alone is one of the stand-out tracks from Tennessee Sky and has already connected with audiences online and on radio.

Price said the song was about experiencing difficult times in our lives.

"When our internal struggles seem so overwhelming it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Price said.

"I believe there's a universal power that dwells within us, that guides us and carries us through difficult times. We are not alone.”

Price has been nominated for and received numerous music industry awards including the prestigious APRA Song Of The Year award for his song Heaven Knows.

Price will be supported by Mitch King, winner of the 2016 Tamworth Country Music Festival Busking Championship.

Rick Price