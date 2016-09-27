Rising star wins Tweed Coast Tennis International

Lizette Cabrera's breakout title could see her receive a wildcard into January's Brisbane International

TOWNSVILLE tennis junior Lizette Cabrera has claimed the Tweed Coast Tennis International title after taking out fellow gun junior, Destanee Aiava, in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in Sunday's final.

The final was Cabrera's first three-setter of the tournament, after four eye catching performances in the round stages, including a 7-6 (6), 6-3 defeat of number three seed Katy Dune (GBR) in round two, after an opening round 6-1 6-0 demolition of New Zealand qualifier Tiana Windbuchler.

Australian Lizette Cabrera claimed her maiden singles title with her Tweed Coast Tennis International win. Daniel McKenzie

Unseeded, Cabrera defeated Australian number six seed Olivia Rogowska 7-5 4-6 7-5 in the semi-final before claiming her maiden singles title against Aiava.

Ranked 481 in the world, Cabrera's win comes on the back of an International Tennis Futures (ITF) tournament semi-final appearance in Gatineau, Canada in August and will earn her a potential wildcard into the A$1,370,860 WTA Brisbane International in January.

Australians Monique Adamczak and Olivia Rogowska claimed the doubles' title with a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over number four seeds Naiktha Bains and Abbie Myers.