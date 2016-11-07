River Fest lights up streets

LANTERN FESTIVAL: The Tweed River Festival is on this weekend in Tumbulgum.

THE 15th annual Tweed River Festival is lighting up the streets of Tumbulgum on Saturday.

Organised by the Tweed Shire Council, the lantern festival coincides with Tumbulgum's 150th anniversary celebrations - marking the first European settlement in the Tweed Valley.

Tweed Shire Council's natural resource management co-ordinator Jane Lofthouse said Tumbulgum was the perfect location to celebrate the life of the Tweed River.

"The village is a brilliant example of the importance of the Tweed River to the district's cultural and social wellbeing and highlights the role the river has historically played in the area's development,” Ms Lofthouse said.

"Tumbulgum was a hub for river transportation, which was pivotal in the earlier years of European settlement and the Tweed's evolution into what it is today. The river continues to be central to Tumbulgum's culture and the lives and lifestyles of its residents.”

The full-day event will feature a number of free entertainment and workshops including lantern making, 19th century survival skills, zumba and a performance by Northern Rivers Water Skiing group.