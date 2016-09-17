24°
Rod Stewart's unique double-take on stage

Daniel McKenzie
17th Sep 2016
LOOK-ALIKE: Rob Caudill as Rod Stewart returns for the Forever Young Encore Tour that hits Twin Towns on Saturday, October 15.
LOOK-ALIKE: Rob Caudill as Rod Stewart returns for the Forever Young Encore Tour that hits Twin Towns on Saturday, October 15. Contributed

IF YOU'RE stopped in airports for autographs, stared at in restaurants and strut out on stage to the screams of adoring fans as you impersonate one of the world's best known musicians, you know your act is on-point.

Add the high definition jawline, the shock of spiky blonde hair, the distinctive nose and raspy voice that makes Rod Stewart uniquely recognisable, and you know Rob Caudill has found his calling...sort of.

"I didn't start out to say 'hey, when I grow up, I'm going to be Rod Stewart',” Caudill told the Tweed Daily News.

"But it's been a great ride, and I'm blessed to have a job that I love.”

While Caudill may have been born to impersonate Stewart, it was never the intention for the musician who cut his teeth as a bass player in rock outfit The Breaks in Memphis, Tennessee.

A world away from the London surroundings Stewart grew up in, The Breaks looked set for stardom after signing with RCA records and receiving high rotation on MTV.

But the band broke up and Caudill turned to session work, jamming with the likes of Joe Walsh (The Eagles), John Entwhistle (The Who), Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

It was during 1996 when - under the advice of friend Walsh - Caudill kicked-off his tribute career.

Unable to escape his natural and remarkable resemblance to Stewart, Caudill put down the bass, bought Stewart-esque clothing and studied his videos, vocals and mannerisms.

"Joe said I had the big nose and head of hair, so why not just sing some Rod Stewart too?” Caudill said.

Twenty years later, Caudill has worked with the world famous Legends in Concert in Las Vegas for 15 years and travelled the world while spinning the mic and kicking soccer balls.

Becoming Stewart in concert, Caudill carefully separates authenticity and cheesiness to create his story.

"I don't wear the spandex and I keep the costumes authentic as to what he's been doing the last few years,” Caudill said

"I try to make it as believable as I can. I want it to be right, I want people to walk away and say 'wow'.”

Caudill's catalogue of Stewart hits extends to over 100 songs, covering everything from The Faces to The Great American Songbook. He returns to Australia in October for an eight-date national tour, playing Twin Towns on October 15.

Topics:  entertainment, impersonator, music, rob cauhill, rod stewart, tribute, twin towns, twin towns services club

