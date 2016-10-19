27°
News

Room to eat, play and love

Alina Rylko
| 19th Oct 2016 3:37 PM
Real Estate :- 104 Botanical Crt, Banora Point.
Real Estate :- 104 Botanical Crt, Banora Point. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIS large, modern four-bedroom Metricon home has been maintained in an immaculate condition since it was purchased brand new eight years ago.

Seller David Cawthrone said the reluctant sale due to the family's pending relocation to the Sunshine Coast for a key job promotion, had highlighted the home's level of quality.

"Everyone that's come through the house says when they come in that it's like a brand new display home,” Mr Cawthrone said.

The father-of-three said the home had been perfect for raising their children, entertaining and relaxing.

"There's plenty of room to get away from the children to read and relax,” he said.

"It is convenient to have multiple options for space and privacy for work or pleasure.”

One of four bedrooms, the main has an ensuite with spa and another separate toilet.

Quality Italian porcelain tiles finish off living areas downstairs while a hardwood staircase with stainless steel balustrades links to the first floor.

A well-appointed kitchen boasts granite bench tops, an island bench, walk-in pantry and a 900mm oven with gas stove top.

In the backyard, enjoy a large timber deck, private salt-water pool with tropical but low maintenance landscaping.

A double lock-up garage has access to the backyard for boat or caravan storage, while a leisure room offers the perfect space for a home media room.

All minutes from the Pacific Highway, schools and Tweed City.

Address: 104 Botanical Cct,

Banora Point

Agent: Banora Properties, Greg Sing, mobile: 0402 334 171

Features: Spacious, modern family home with a pool

Price: $785,000 - $825,000

Inspections: By appointment

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  banora point banora properties real estate tweed real estate

Just In

Tweed homecoming for X-Factor host Jason Dundas

Tweed homecoming for X-Factor host Jason Dundas

IT WAS a homecoming of sorts for X-Factor host Jason Dundas as he took to the pristine beaches of Cabarita today as part of a national media launch.

Woman accused of attempted murder described 'bones snapping'

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

YOUNG woman to stand trial over bloody attempted murder

Diary: What's on around Tweed?

BALLET STARS: Young ballerinas are invited to enter Suncorp's Wish Upon A Ballet Star competition, with the winner to receive a walk-on role to the Queensland Ballet Company's latest production of The Nutcracker on December 17, while 10 finalists will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the production. Nominations for children between 3 and 13 years at www.suncorpballetstar.com.au before November 3.

What's on around Tweed: Oct 19 onwards

Tweed's Rio athletes added to honour roll

Tweed athletes Matt Abood, Kate Wilson and Bill Chaffey have their names added to the honour roll at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre in Kingscliff.

Tweed athletes put their names up in lights

Local Partners

Diary: What's on around Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed: Oct 19 onwards

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

The cartoon series Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran for six years from 1990, and featured five teenagers summoned by goddess of the earth Gaia.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

A journey from the outback to centre stage

LONG ROAD: Colin Lillie plays Currumbin RSL on November 12 as part of his Glass Homes album tour.

Musician's road to redemption

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 Pricie Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at the end of a...

Don&#39;t Pass This BUY

4/11 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

This is a fantastic opportunity to get into the market as a first home buyer, last home buyer or an investor looking for good returns. You'll enjoy low...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Five Bedroom Bargain!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Resort Style Living in Prestigious Bob Barnard Drive Tugun

6 Bob Barnard Drive, Tugun 4224

House 5 2 2 PRICE GUIDE...

Situated at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac this wonderful home is ready to accommodate it's new owners. The split level design boasts five spacious bedrooms, two...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Room to eat, play and love

Real Estate :- 104 Botanical Crt, Banora Point.

Check out this beautiful Banora Point property.

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat