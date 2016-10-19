Room to eat, play and love

THIS large, modern four-bedroom Metricon home has been maintained in an immaculate condition since it was purchased brand new eight years ago.

Seller David Cawthrone said the reluctant sale due to the family's pending relocation to the Sunshine Coast for a key job promotion, had highlighted the home's level of quality.

"Everyone that's come through the house says when they come in that it's like a brand new display home,” Mr Cawthrone said.

The father-of-three said the home had been perfect for raising their children, entertaining and relaxing.

"There's plenty of room to get away from the children to read and relax,” he said.

"It is convenient to have multiple options for space and privacy for work or pleasure.”

One of four bedrooms, the main has an ensuite with spa and another separate toilet.

Quality Italian porcelain tiles finish off living areas downstairs while a hardwood staircase with stainless steel balustrades links to the first floor.

A well-appointed kitchen boasts granite bench tops, an island bench, walk-in pantry and a 900mm oven with gas stove top.

In the backyard, enjoy a large timber deck, private salt-water pool with tropical but low maintenance landscaping.

A double lock-up garage has access to the backyard for boat or caravan storage, while a leisure room offers the perfect space for a home media room.

All minutes from the Pacific Highway, schools and Tweed City.

Address: 104 Botanical Cct,

Banora Point

Agent: Banora Properties, Greg Sing, mobile: 0402 334 171

Features: Spacious, modern family home with a pool

Price: $785,000 - $825,000

Inspections: By appointment