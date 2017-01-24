Roosters, lions and Chinese culture for club

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Seagulls Club on Sunday

DANCING lions and a 1000 year-old tradition is just one way Seagulls Club will help celebrate Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year begins on Saturday and typically lasts around two weeks. making it the longest holiday on the Chinese calendar.

"There'll be celebrations here at the club all weekend,” Seagulls marketing manager Rob Egerton said.

Mr Egerton said Sunday evening would be a centrepiece of celebrations with a special dinner planned.

"The Star Buffet will begin festivities at 5.30pm with lion dancers passing through the club at 7pm, spreading good luck and scaring evil spirits away for the year ahead,” he said.

A lion dances during Chinese New Year celebrations. John Davis

Mr Egerton said the Chinese ritual of lion dancing utilises artistic and acrobatic movements, which made it a much sought after piece of celebrations.

"The dance depicts the lions every movement to a musical rhythm and is always a really popular part of our celebrations,” he said.

"They'll be dancing through the whole club as they parade through doing their thing.”

The Year of the Rooster officially begins on January 28 and ranks tenth among Chinese zodiac animals.

In Chinese culture, the rooster represents fidelity and punctuality and is known for waking people up on time.

"Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is the most important traditional holiday in China,” Mr Egerton said.

"We're looking forward to celebrating with all of our Chinese members.”

Chinese new year