Rory Arnold to face Wales after being cleared of injury

Daniel McKenzie
| 5th Nov 2016 7:15 AM
Rory Arnold of the Brumbies wins a line-out during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Brumbies at Emirates Airline Park on May 16, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Arnold has been cleared fit to face Wales on Sunday.
Rory Arnold of the Brumbies wins a line-out during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Brumbies at Emirates Airline Park on May 16, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Arnold has been cleared fit to face Wales on Sunday. Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Arnold cleared fit

RUGBY: Former Murwillumbah rugby player Rory Arnold has been declared fit by the Wallabies to take on Wales in Cardiff in the opening game of their Spring tour of the UK.

Earning his seventh Wallabies' cap after just two seasons with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby, the 2.08m Lock is fresh off a strong performance against the All Blacks in New Zealand on October 22 in the lead up to the tour.

Arnold scored the Wallabies' only try in the 37-10 loss before going off injured in the 48th minute and taking no further part in the match.

It was feared Arnold had a leg fracture but scans cleared the big man of serious injury, leaving him fit to take on Wales at Millenium Stadium at 1.30am (AEDT) tomorrow.

Tweed Daily News

