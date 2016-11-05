Rory Arnold to face Wales after being cleared of injury

Rory Arnold of the Brumbies wins a line-out during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Brumbies at Emirates Airline Park on May 16, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Arnold has been cleared fit to face Wales on Sunday.

Arnold cleared fit

RUGBY: Former Murwillumbah rugby player Rory Arnold has been declared fit by the Wallabies to take on Wales in Cardiff in the opening game of their Spring tour of the UK.

Earning his seventh Wallabies' cap after just two seasons with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby, the 2.08m Lock is fresh off a strong performance against the All Blacks in New Zealand on October 22 in the lead up to the tour.

Arnold scored the Wallabies' only try in the 37-10 loss before going off injured in the 48th minute and taking no further part in the match.

It was feared Arnold had a leg fracture but scans cleared the big man of serious injury, leaving him fit to take on Wales at Millenium Stadium at 1.30am (AEDT) tomorrow.

Cudgen dominate

Surf Life Saving: Cudgen Headland has stamped its domination over Far North Coast Branch surf lifesaving after filling more than half the spots in the inter-branch representative side.

The FNC side, which takes on NSW's other regions at Lakes Entrance on the Central Coast in December, will include 23 Cudgen Headland athletes out of the 40 chosen.

The representative side is drawn from the 11 clubs from Fingal to Yamba. Cudgen Headland's Scott McCartney has been named as coach.

Hornets swarm

Cricket: Cudgen will aim for seven wins in-a-row when they take on Tintenbar-East Ballina today at Reg Dalton Oval.

Sitting equal first on the LJ Hooker League ladder with other undefeated side Ballina, the Hornets face a stern challenge from Tintenbar-Easts, who are sitting fifth on three wins and three losses from six games.