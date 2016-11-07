Rory Arnold's family embraces the green and gold

Rory Arnold during his Wallabies debut at Suncorp Stadium in June. Arnold is now an established Wallaby after just two seasons of Super Ruby.

BORN to an Australian father and proud All Black mother, the Wallabies' Cinderella story and Murwillumbah boy Rory Arnold was always going to have to face the day he took on the might of the world's best from across the ditch.

Currently coming off a 32-8 win against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, Tweed's own Arnold has the rugby world at his feet, just three short seasons after playing local rugby with the Gold Coast Breakers.

Just over a fortnight ago, Arnold faced his biggest baptism of fire against the All Blacks at Eden Park in front of a packed stadium of Kiwi supporters and a family torn between their love of the black jersey and the green and gold .

One of those fans was Arnold's mother and sister, Sarah and Melissa, who, knowing blood is thicker than water, proudly marched into Eden Park in the green and gold.

Born to a Maori family just over an hour south of Eden Park in Tuakau, Sarah's family is the embodiment of All Blacks' pride, with the possibility of a family member playing against them almost inconceivable.

Despite this, there's no doubting where Tweed- based Sarah and the Arnold siblings' loyalties lie.

"When we found out he made the run-on side, Melissa and I flew over at the last minute,” Sarah said.

"We said 'we've got to be there for Rory' and we got a few strange looks with the Australian jerseys on, we weren't brave enough to put them on at first, but the supporters were really good.”

Squeezed into a corner of Eden Park, the proud mother and sister watched Arnold score a dream try, before going off in the 41st minute with a leg injury.

Rory Arnold scored a dream try in his debut Against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on October 22. DAVID ROWLAND

Sarah said her only regret was not being able to see Arnold's reaction to the Haka for the first time, but it was a relief to see Arnold happy post match.

"Melissa wanted to see how he was after the game. She just barged past all the All Blacks' fans and reached out to Rory, grabbed his hand and said 'great try bro',” she said.

Although the All Blacks are in Arnold's blood, Sarah said her son was a proud Australian and treated New Zealand like any opponent.

"The All Blacks are gods to Kiwis, but they're just a team to Rory,” Sarah said.

"He's born in Australia, he's all about Australia and all his mates are Aussies.

"Rory didn't know much of his Kiwi family, all he knows is Australia but it was very emotional for me, and when he played I was so proud.”

Sarah said her son's achievements had caused quite the stir among relatives, with family lining up to offer well wishes, but that's as far as it goes.

"The whole family are proud of him. To make the Wallabies' team is unbelievable, but they said they'd go for Rory but never the Wallabies,” she laughed.

