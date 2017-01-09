Rowland Creek Rd water DA is back again

WATER WAR: Former NSW agriculture minister Jack Hallam has resubmitted a DA to annually extract 24 megalitres of water from his Rowlands Creek Rd property.

ROWLANDS Creek residents are up in arms again following the resubmission of a development application to commercially extract water from a private property.

Local resident Jack Hallam submitted a second DA to the council seeking to extract 24 megalitres annually from an existing private bore on his Rowlands Ck Rd property after he withdrew his original application last month.

Mr Hallam told the Tweed Daily News he had taken into consideration the concerns of residents but now felt he had assessed all the options.

"We're talking about extraction of water, it's not mining and is totally sustainable and the recharge is almost immediate,” Mr Hallam said.

"Why I have given consideration to resubmit it was due to the objection based on those analysis. The existing traffic, which is not high according to the traffic engineers, includes fully loaded cement trucks, cattle trucks, low loads, and water delivery trucks. What I'm seeking is permission to drive on a registered road.”

Residents shared their concern on Facebook where Karen Cox wrote: "We didn't stop the gas companies from fracking and ruining the water just to let some person come along and decide he's going to sell it out from under us.”