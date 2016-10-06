Royal tour to mark our Queen's birthday

GREAT SCOT: The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards during a performance as part of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

A LITTLE piece of Edinburgh is coming to Tweed and it will be hard to miss.

The world famous pipes and drums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, as featured in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, are touring the state for the first time in more than a decade.

The national tour continues the celebrations of Her Majesty The Queen's 90th Birthday earlier this year.

"We appeal to a huge range of people,” Captain Alexander Stewart told APN.

"We play a mix of traditional tunes, like Amazing Grace, and the more modern ones like 500 Miles (I'm Gonna Be) by The Proclaimers. It's not something you see every day.”

The star military band features 25 musicians, dancers and singers performing in full ceremonial uniform.

"Seeing 24 guys on stage in uniform is quite impressive. It stirs the heart I think. A lot of people find it can be quite emotional,” Captain Stewart said.

The captain said he wasn't worried about how the group would cope with the Tweed's heat going into spring and early summer.

"Our uniforms were very well designed 300 years ago to keep people warm in the winter and yes they are quite thick but luckily most of the venues have air-conditioning,” he said.

"We do have a mix of uniforms we're going to be wearing. There are the full dress uniforms that are quite famous for us, but we also have tropical uniforms with the white jackets.

"There's also the more civilianised tweed jackets and kilts, which are slightly cooler than wearing all of the very thick wool.”

Unlike most of his regiment, Captain Stewart joined the military just three years ago.

"We get to choose the regiments we're interested in and I wanted to join a Scottish regiment. There are only three now so I had a look around and this was the one I particularly liked; thankfully they liked me too,” Captain Stewart said.

As the band's leader, he keeps the show on track rather than playing the bagpipes, although he knows how to play.

"I stand at the front and try not to forget what I'm meant to be saying,” he said. "Our regiment is fairly unique and that's something we are quite proud of. These guys all have normal jobs and do piping and drumming on top of that. It's amazing to see what they can achieve,” he said.

Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

Where:

Twin Towns

When:

October 8 at 8pm (QLD)

Tickets:

From $69. www.twintowns.com.au