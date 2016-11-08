Rugby league legend calls for Giants NRRRL return

Mullumbimby's Tim Browing scores a try in the Giants' last NRRRL season in 2015. The club has formed a new committee and wants to return in 2017.

RUGBY league identity Neil Pringle has vowed to bring changes to Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) in 2017.

Pringle, a Balmain and Newtown legend was left dumbfounded when the Mullumbimby Giants were not represented in any grade of NRRRL competition this season.

Pringle, who captained the Giants from 1984-85 and is now a prominent figure with the Tweed District Men of League committee was left unhappy when the proud club founded in 1908, had not been represented for the first time ever this season.

Pringle said the Giants downfall was due to losing players to other clubs and financial incentives.

"Mullum has always been a fertile nursery for rugby league players over many years but now they are finding it difficult to encourage and retain players,” he said.

Sharing Pringle's dismay is the club itself, who is desperate to return to NRRRL competition in 2017.

FOOTY LEGEND: Neil 'Bing' Pringle when he played Rugby League for Balmain in 1979 Contributed

A new committee has been formed, which has appointed former under-20s Titans and Storm player Sam Martin as head coach.

Martin wants to have the Giants represented in all grades again from next season and committee member Steve Butler said a meet and greet function will be held at Les Donnelly Oval, Mullumbimby on Friday at 6pm.

Butler said any parties wanting to help get the club back up and running should get involved.

"Anyone interested in helping the Giants as a player, sponsor, or a supporter is very welcome to attend,” he said.