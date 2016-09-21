Ryan's new angle on Tweed scenery

FRESH PERSPECTIVE: Photographer Ryan Fowler with his first coffee-table book, capturing the Tweed.

SOLO hikes with 4am starts is how Kingscliff photographer Ryan Fowler has captured the region in his newly-launched, glossy coffee-table book.

Mr Fowler, who has a home studio at Salt said his self-published production Capturing the Tweed is a visual story book "showcasing diversity”.

"It's all the hot spots we know, like Mt Warning and Hastings Point, but captured at the times of day and with techniques we don't normally see,” he said.

"One of my favourite images is of a huge colourful sky captured in an 11-frame panorama, which is a huge 18k pixel picture, taking from the jetty to Cook Island and the headland.”

Mr Fowler said a Cabarita Headland moonrise with a five minute exposure also showcased the popular spot in a unique light.

"A lot of time and energy went into the book and it's all worth it for the end result. I'd do it 100 times over to provide the same.”

Capturing the Tweed: $75, or $125 for the limited edition at www.ryanfowler.

photography.com