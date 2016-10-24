23°
News

'Scandal' drives candidate's crack at council

David Carroll | 24th Oct 2016 5:20 AM
Murwillumbah farmer James McKenzie is running for council.
Murwillumbah farmer James McKenzie is running for council. Melissa Belanic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MURWILLUMBAH farmer James McKenzie is pushing for a place on the Tweed Shire Council in a bid to expose what he describes as "systematic corrupt misconduct”.

The 50-year-old has engaged in a long-running dispute with various governing bodies, including the Tweed Shire Council, alleging they have, among other things, "misused funds and stolen Wollumbin as the heritage and name of my family's mountain and applied it as a fake Aboriginal name to Mt Warning”.

"Very few people have any real inkling of the real issues and scandals in Tweed Shire Council,” he said. "My heritage has been stolen by council.

"I ran on these scandals eight years ago and they didn't listen. My priority is to expose these scandals.”

A descendent of one of the district's oldest pioneering families, MrMcKenzie continues to operate a 200ha property at Eungella, north-east of Mount Warning.

"I'm a fifth-generation farmer,” Mr McKenzie said.

"I run beef cattle on the flats and salvage sawmilling from the mountain. I'm a committed environmentalist and land manager.”

Mr McKenzie's ties to the land and region mean he is a strong advocate for the Tweed as a tourist destination, but he warned that politicians are destroying the "tourism marketing and tourism potential of the region”.

"They are killing the Tweed and none of them care,” he said.

"What they are doing is fake regional marketing.

"I would be looking at a TV campaign into the Gold Coast to piggyback onto the millions of dollars of Gold Coast marketing.”

He also plans to "turn the region on” by installing a webcam atop the mountain on his property and has investigated establishing a flying fox as a tourist attraction.

A former deputy president of the Tweed and Coolangatta Tourism association, past president of Murwillumbah Apex and founding president of Mount Warning Restorers, Mr McKenzie said he had the "runs on the board” to serve on council.

He is one of only four candidates not on a group ticket.

MOUNTAIN MAN: James McKenzie is running for the council.
MOUNTAIN MAN: James McKenzie is running for the council. Melissa Belanic

Mr McKenzie ruled out any preference deals and said he would continue to adhere to his low-key approach to the campaign.

"No how-to-vote cards, no expense account, no booths to be covered but I am genuine about my desire to be elected,” he said.

"I have given service on the tourism board and in roles for the shire for years so yes, I am genuine but my priority is to expose these scandals.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bundjalung james mckenzie tweed shire council election 2016 wollumbin

'Can do' attitude for candidate determined to get things done

'Can do' attitude for candidate determined to get things...

A PASSION for the region and a zeal to get things done motivated Kingscliff event organiser Jayne Henry to run for Tweed Shire Council.

'Scandal' drives candidate's crack at council

Murwillumbah farmer James McKenzie is running for council.

MURWILLUMBAH farmer James McKenzie is pushing for a place on council

Rick Price to play the basement

BACK: Rick Price plays The Arts Centre Gold Coast on November 3.

Returning to the Gold Coast

Reinventing a classic

Cody Bell, Joseph Warne, Tamsin Bell, Nutri Grain IronWoman Amy Nurthen and Josh Jones hit the beach ahead of the annual Cudgen Classic.

Classic goes back to basics

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

Lunch dishes up support for needy

LUNCH IS SERVED: Gerard Robinson (Tweed Heads Bowls Club), Dennis Pommer (Lunch with Friends), volunteers Stacey Foster and Liz Hey serve up a meal with all the trimmings in Goodwin Park, Coolangatta, on Tuesday.

Initiative to feed homeless and marginalised marks 24,000th meal.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the $500,000 grand prize.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Rick Price to play the basement

BACK: Rick Price plays The Arts Centre Gold Coast on November 3.

Returning to the Gold Coast

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Don&#39;t Pass This BUY

4/11 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

This is a fantastic opportunity to get into the market as a first home buyer, last home buyer or an investor looking for good returns. You'll enjoy low...

Living on a Grand Scale

2 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

Bay Grand is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

Immaculate Family Home

28 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This recently fully renovated family home won't disappoint. Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun, this 3 bedroom split level home offers stunning...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Five Bedroom Bargain!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge