School a showcase

AMAZING ARTISTS: Students from Currumbin Special School, Charlotte, Joseph, Rudy and Paris display some of their art work.

THE Currumbin Community Special School hosted an art exhibition to celebrate its tenth anniversary on Friday.

The $38 million purpose-built education facility relocated from Kirra Hill, on Garrick St at Coolangatta in 2006 to provide students with better access to learning.

Currumbin Community Special School business services manager Ronnie Broadbent said the school was able to provide students with more opportunities since its relocation.

"It's a very good purpose-built school, conducive for learning and the students have much more opportunities,” Ms Broadbent said.

"We see the ability, not the disability and the purpose built facility caters to that.

"We have much more growth here because every student is able to access the art facilities and we have our own sports centre now.”

As part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations, the students provided a series of artworks for an auction fundraiser to help purchase a new pottery kiln for the school.

The school's specialist art teacher Barbie de Rooy said the students enjoyed spending time learning about art.

"There's different mediums used here,” Ms de Rooy said.

"We go from early education to leaving age and we do a variety of mediums.

"We start at the level of sensory so it's an intuitive exploration of materials through all the sensors and it goes right up to learning the elements of design and drawing skills.”

Ms de Rooy said she appreciated they way the community made an effort to connect with the school.

"This is about being a part of the broader community and we have members of the community who definitely support us,” she said.

"It's about connecting with the community.”

Ms de Rooy said she hoped to keep encouraging the students to explore their creativity.

"One of my goals is for them to be able to express themselves and tell their own story through art,” Ms de Rooy said.