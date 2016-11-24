Schoolie plunges two floors after falling off balcony

A TEENAGER has suffered pelvic injuries after falling two floors from a Gold Coast balcony during schoolies week celebrations.

Police said the accident happened at Surfers Paradise around 3am on Thursday morning.

It is believed the teenager was leaning over a balcony at a Cypress Avenue apartment to retrieve some property when he fell two floors.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected fractured pelvis.

His injuries are not considered life threatening

It is believed the 17-year-old was on the Gold Coast for schoolies.

Investigations are continuing.

Police would like to remind all school leavers about acting responsibly particularly on balconies.

News of the drama comes after Seven News reported a schoolie was attacked with a chair during a wild brawl on the Gold Coast.