24°
Entertainment

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

8th Nov 2016 7:16 AM
Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast
Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PARENTS of schoolies bound for the Gold Coast after school wraps up are being warned that 2016 could be the worst yet for drug overdoses as cheap pills and dangerous new hallucinogenics flood into the glitter strip.

Experts warn that classic party drug MDMA is appearing in "high purity" form alongside other unknown and potentially lethal drugs.

Sefework Laboratories toxicologist Andrew Leibie told the Daily Telegraph up to 350 new psychoactive substances have appeared in the past eight years.

The problem has already emerged across Europe and North America, he said, and Australia won't escape.

"If you add all these new toxic, very lethal unknown drugs, it can only make the situation worse."

The National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre also warned MDMA was becoming more pure, meaning more chance of an overdose.

The warnings follow a mass overdose on the Gold Coast that left one man dead and 16 in hospital.

The Queensland Government has a range of Schoolies information, including a checklist for parents of schoolleavers.
It includes:

  • Acknowledge what a huge transition it is for both of you.
  • Make sure your teen is aware of what support is available.
  • Check to see how social relationships are going within the group.
  • Make agreements regarding contact during Schoolies.
  • Have a talk about sleep, hydration, nutrition and stress.
  • Touch base with the other parents.
  • Suggest some low cost outings they might like to do as a group.
  • Encourage your teen to download the Emergency+ App to identify their location and to seek assistance in emergency situations.
  • Encourage your teen to download the Policelink App to report any non-urgent crimes or incidents during Schoolies e.g. willful property damage, lost property, high risk behaviour.

Topics:  drugs schoolies warning

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

PARENTS of schoolies bound for the Gold Coast after school wraps up are being warned that 2016 could be the worst yet

Rory Arnold's family embraces the green and gold

Rory Arnold during his Wallabies debut at Suncorp Stadium in June. Arnold is now an established Wallaby after just two seasons of Super Ruby.

Family affair for Murwillumbah Wallaby

Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

SCARY STUFF: Spectator jaws dropped at the unbelievable heights achieved by the bikeriders at the Murwillumbah Show.

Thousands of residents turned out for Mur'bah Show

KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

Tweed student launches a vision of support

Local Partners

Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

IN A tradition unbroken since 1890, thousands of residents turned out to support the Murwillumbah Show over the weekend.

KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

Tweed student launches a vision of support

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Our singer Matty secures Falls slot

Tweed musician Matty Rogers is set for a Falls Festival slot after winning a Falls' Foster a Band Initiative competition.

Local talent voted in for Falls.

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 $810,000 ...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!