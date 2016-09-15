Screaming Jets back in the charts and on the road

AFTER an eight-year gap between albums, Australian rockers the Screaming Jets are back, and they're taking no prisoners.

Led by frontman, Dave Gleeson, the former Novocastrians latest album Chrome was released in May to critical acclaim, landing them band back in the charts.

The group are hitting the road for their anticipated Go Hard or Go Chrome Tour and after 27 years nothing has changed, with the Jets' staying true to themselves and their art.

"We always try to make sure that we represent ourselves as classic Aussie rock,” Gleeson said, who also took over frontman duties for the Angels after the passing of Doc Neeson.

"I get driven by rock and we have come out with something we're totally proud of, something to hold up as the real deal.”

It's that classic rock ethos that has seen the band continue strongly while others have come and gone in a once thriving rock climate in Australia.

While others have evolved to try and appeal to a varied audience, the Jets have followed the AC/DC model, staying true to their sound and their fans.

Gleeson said being a rock band in 2016 was a world away from the mid 1980s, with support from a music industry now barely recognisable.

"Back then, there was a wealth of iconic aussie bands and a rock band like us was able to tour with bands like the Angels and Dragon and that's where you got your work ethic,” Gleeson said.

"There's none of those bands to take younger bands under their wing now and there is no music industry. It just seems to be evolving and cannibalising itself.”

Gleeson said any band or artist could become a hit overnight and if he was starting out now, he would be unrecognisable as an artist.

"If I was young now, I'd probably have a massive beard and play the banjo... something hipster,” he joked.

"Or better yet, a ukelele.”

Despite modern pitfalls, the Jets' have endured, with a strong response to Chrome and their tour proving that there's still a place for genuine rock in the country.

With their new album charting, and much anticipation around their tour, Gleeson said the Jets would look to continue on into a 30th anniversary year.

"It's been fantastic, and it's nice to have the Jets back in the charts,” Gleeson said. "Me and the boys can't wait to get out on the road and rock out.”

The Screaming Jets

When: Friday, October 28

Where: Parkwood Tavern

Tickets: $44. www.moshtix.com.au