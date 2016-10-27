27°
News

Sea change for CEO after 'man flu' was final stage leukemia

Alina Rylko
| 26th Oct 2016 1:16 PM
Chris Kimball pictured at the Murwillumbah Tweed Shire council offices.
Chris Kimball pictured at the Murwillumbah Tweed Shire council offices. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE former CEO of a rescue helicopter and face of ABC Canberra's 7.30 Report is now the Tweed Shire Council's corporate services communications officer.

Following a long battle with leukemia, diagnosed at the age of only 35, Chris Kimball decided on a sea-change to the Tweed where the scene is more "green” and the folk more "down-to-earth”.

Unpacking the moving boxes this week at his new Koala Beach home at Pottsville, Mr Kimball said his wife Kerri, 36, and their two young children are settling in seamlessly.

"It's really starting to feel like home now,” he said.

"We love Canberra, it's a great city, it wasn't an easy decision to leave, but this is a place we just knew we had an affinity with.

"Here, my son can surf and fish, my wife can do her yoga at the beach.

"To see the job pop-up at council, that was the enabler to get us up here, and the decision is one we don't regret for a minute.”

Mr Kimball, 40, had been a TV host for 10 years when the shock diagnosis of aggressive fourth-stage Hodgkin Lymphoma came in 2011.

"I'd been crook for 18 months, lost some weight and had digestion problems, but there were no big red flags,” he recalled this week.

"The symptoms were ambiguous, including whinging and lethargy, so I thought it was just a man flu.

"The moment I actually found out I was sick I did the whole go-to-the-car-park- and- read-the-report and the scan said the diagnosis was lymphoma and of course I went to Dr Google and from that moment I knew I was in trouble.

"If it was a few more months I would have been dead. You could never see it coming.

"There's a message in that - sometimes there's more to man flu and it's worth getting a second opinion.”

Following the diagnosis, Chris gave himself "over to the process” - an extreme six-month chemotherapy regimen followed by a bone marrow transplant and isolation in a "bubble” for 117 days.

"I was a 50/50 chance of getting out of there, the toss of the coin where I could leave my kids without a dad, which is a pretty serious motivator to make some big changes in your life,” Chris said.

Sharing his experiences in a series of ABC reports, Chris became a Leukaemia Foundation advocate which eventually led him to taking over the helm of the Snowy Hydro Rescue Helicopter.

"There was a public component in my job and it was an opportunity to speak frankly about cancer and as a result the feedback to that was massive, people knitted hideous beanies and wrote letters, it was lovely,” he said.

"The job at Snowy, being on the receiving end of medical treatment, I definitely had an empathy for those delivering care to people who were in the worst moments of their life.

"The financial side was a big learning curve, but the bits that were intuitive were telling the company's story - whether it was to a boardroom or to volunteers - it was second nature, having been a journo.”

In the future, Chris will support sufferers over the phone through the Leukaemia Foundation but for now he is "smelling the roses” and relishing his new council role based at Murwillumbah.

"Council is a big business, and I think that's something we forget with local government - council is a $200 million a year company that employs 700 people, delivering more than 50 different services,” he said.

"Everyone has been really welcoming. Interestingly, my wife's grandfather Peter Border was a town planner in all the old pictures hanging up. Pete was an absolute gentleman, he had seven kids and they lived in Murwillumbah. It's been lovely to have that family connection.”

Next February will mark a special milestone in his cancer journey.

"After five years your remission rates drop off a cliff, it would be really nice if cancer was just something that happened to us and not something that defines our lives,” Mr Kimball said.

"There was nothing unique about my experience in that cancer is something that exists in every family in one way or another.

"It is important to try not to speak about it in hushed tones as if someone's already dead, it's a horrible part of life, but it is part of life, isn't it?”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cancer chris kimball leukemia foundation tweed shire council

Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

Candidate secures CSG-free promise from Sydney

TWEED Shire Council Liberal candidate James Owen has secured assurance from the NSW Governmernt that Tweed will remain Coal Seam Gas free.

Aussie slot for Tweed touch footy star

NATIONAL SELECTION: Tarryn Aitken, left, playing touch for Queensland, has been selected to represent Australia in an under-17s trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand.

'It's always been a dream'

Dogs day for Rainbow Bay

Rainbow Bay SLSC president Damien Miller and boat captain Wade Morley check out the Border park surface with greyhound Youi ahead of Saturday's fundraiser.

Rainbow Bay SLSC fundraiser at Border Park

Hawaii's John John takes world crown

Hawaii's John John Florence celebrating his world title victory at the Meo Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. John John couldn't be happier to claim his first world title crown although it was on the cards that he would do so in Hawaii. Now he can really let loose in the final events of the year on his home territory.

Surf Scene: John John Florence's world title win

Local Partners

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

League legend and youth leaders tackling history on the Tweed

CULTURE CLUB: Preston Campbell will be on the Tweed for the BLACK community event from this Friday.

Theirs is a story vital for all Australians to understand

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

  • TV

  • 27th Oct 2016 10:15 PM

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and...

A WALK IN THE PARK

26 Northlakes Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

With this lovely home not only do you get all the perks of a quality property, you also have easy access to over 200 acres of parkland, tidal lake, walking and...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

OPEN SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June