Sea change for CEO after 'man flu' was final stage leukemia

THE former CEO of a rescue helicopter and face of ABC Canberra's 7.30 Report is now the Tweed Shire Council's corporate services communications officer.

Following a long battle with leukemia, diagnosed at the age of only 35, Chris Kimball decided on a sea-change to the Tweed where the scene is more "green” and the folk more "down-to-earth”.

Unpacking the moving boxes this week at his new Koala Beach home at Pottsville, Mr Kimball said his wife Kerri, 36, and their two young children are settling in seamlessly.

"It's really starting to feel like home now,” he said.

"We love Canberra, it's a great city, it wasn't an easy decision to leave, but this is a place we just knew we had an affinity with.

"Here, my son can surf and fish, my wife can do her yoga at the beach.

"To see the job pop-up at council, that was the enabler to get us up here, and the decision is one we don't regret for a minute.”

Mr Kimball, 40, had been a TV host for 10 years when the shock diagnosis of aggressive fourth-stage Hodgkin Lymphoma came in 2011.

"I'd been crook for 18 months, lost some weight and had digestion problems, but there were no big red flags,” he recalled this week.

"The symptoms were ambiguous, including whinging and lethargy, so I thought it was just a man flu.

"The moment I actually found out I was sick I did the whole go-to-the-car-park- and- read-the-report and the scan said the diagnosis was lymphoma and of course I went to Dr Google and from that moment I knew I was in trouble.

"If it was a few more months I would have been dead. You could never see it coming.

"There's a message in that - sometimes there's more to man flu and it's worth getting a second opinion.”

Following the diagnosis, Chris gave himself "over to the process” - an extreme six-month chemotherapy regimen followed by a bone marrow transplant and isolation in a "bubble” for 117 days.

"I was a 50/50 chance of getting out of there, the toss of the coin where I could leave my kids without a dad, which is a pretty serious motivator to make some big changes in your life,” Chris said.

Sharing his experiences in a series of ABC reports, Chris became a Leukaemia Foundation advocate which eventually led him to taking over the helm of the Snowy Hydro Rescue Helicopter.

"There was a public component in my job and it was an opportunity to speak frankly about cancer and as a result the feedback to that was massive, people knitted hideous beanies and wrote letters, it was lovely,” he said.

"The job at Snowy, being on the receiving end of medical treatment, I definitely had an empathy for those delivering care to people who were in the worst moments of their life.

"The financial side was a big learning curve, but the bits that were intuitive were telling the company's story - whether it was to a boardroom or to volunteers - it was second nature, having been a journo.”

In the future, Chris will support sufferers over the phone through the Leukaemia Foundation but for now he is "smelling the roses” and relishing his new council role based at Murwillumbah.

"Council is a big business, and I think that's something we forget with local government - council is a $200 million a year company that employs 700 people, delivering more than 50 different services,” he said.

"Everyone has been really welcoming. Interestingly, my wife's grandfather Peter Border was a town planner in all the old pictures hanging up. Pete was an absolute gentleman, he had seven kids and they lived in Murwillumbah. It's been lovely to have that family connection.”

Next February will mark a special milestone in his cancer journey.

"After five years your remission rates drop off a cliff, it would be really nice if cancer was just something that happened to us and not something that defines our lives,” Mr Kimball said.

"There was nothing unique about my experience in that cancer is something that exists in every family in one way or another.

"It is important to try not to speak about it in hushed tones as if someone's already dead, it's a horrible part of life, but it is part of life, isn't it?”