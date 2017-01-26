29°
Sea turtle researcher needs you

Aisling Brennan
| 26th Jan 2017 11:21 AM
A green sea turtle feeds on a jellyfish.
A green sea turtle feeds on a jellyfish. Garry Kennedy

A JAMES Cook University PhD student is researching the geographic spread of sea turtles in the southern half of Australia.

Rochelle Ferris said she was looking for anyone interested in observing the sea creatures for her research.

"I'm conducting a survey of sea turtle sightings in New South Wales to see exactly how far south they go,” she said.

"I did a road trip earlier in summer from Tweed Heads to Eden, searching for people who had seen turtles. The early results have been amazing.”

Ms Ferris said a photo supplied to her by a Montague Island diver proved her research was worthy.

"The photo shows a sea turtle and a seal sharing the same habitat. This is truly fascinating and something that happens in a very narrow band of the ocean,” she said.

Ms Ferris is looking to recruit fishers, surfers, divers and anyone else who spends time in, on or around the ocean. To help assist in the research, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Sea_Turtles_Southern_Australia.

james cook univeristy sea turtles

