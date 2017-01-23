Police thank life savers for efforts in search for swimmer

Crews search after it was reported a swimmer was seen in distress off Cabarita Beach

UPDATE 10.15am: POLICE have thanked North Coast life savers for their assistance following reports of a missing swimmer at Cabarita.

"On behalf of Senior Officers from the Tweed Byron LAC we would like to express our thanks to the Life savers from Brunswick, Salt, Cudgen and Cabarita , for their assistance with the search for a suspected missing person off shore near Cabarita beach on the 22 January 2017," a spokesperson said.

"During the search which lasted over two hours, numerous resources including five IRB's and two jet skis were deployed during the search with the additional assistance from the Lifesaver 4 helicopter a comprehensive search was conducted with no find.

"Patrols along all beaches were conducted with no items being located to suggest someone had not returned from the surf."

UPDATE 8.35am: TWEED/Byron Local Area Command Police are continuing to work with NSW Surf Life Saving after a swimmer was seen in distress yesterday afternoon.

Police said no clothes or possessions were found on the beach after a member of the public raised the alarm yesterday.

Police said no missing persons reports had been filed involving a missing swimmer from Cabarita Beach.

UPDATE 7.55am: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter has confirmed that they were tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to reports of a missing swimmer at Cabarita.

Initial reports was that the informant had seen a persons in distress prior to become submerged on the southern side of Norries Headland.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter worked alongside multiple Surf Lifesaving assets searching the area adjacent to headland then extending offshore with nothing located.

At approximately 7pm search was suspended.

Further inquiries are presently being conducted by Police.

MONDAY 7am: A SEARCH for a man missing at on the state's Far North Coast was suspended on Sunday evening after poor light made conditions hazardous for rescuers.

It is understood that the swimmer got into difficulty at Cabarita shortly after 4pm and a member of the public quickly raised the alarm with local police who subsequently requested on water support, a spokesperson from NSW Surf Life Saving said.

Surf lifesavers from several Northern New South Wales clubs including Brunswick, Salt, and Cabarita, a support operations jet ski, and a Duty Officer were all tasked to assist in the multi-agency search.

Aerial support from the Westpac Life Saving Helicopter was also provided, but despite the best efforts of all involved there was no trace of the missing swimmer.

Conditions at the time have been described as fair with a swell of between 1-2 metres reported.

A meeting will be held early this morning led by NSW Police with a decision to be made on the scale and resources to be made at this time.

Surf Life Saving will continue to make all assets available in the search effort.