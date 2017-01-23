Searches stopped after no signs of swimmer

POSSIBLE DROWING: Crews search off Cabarita Beach following reports a swimmer was seen in distress in the waters off Norries Headland.

AN AIR and sea search for signs of a possible missing swimmer at Cabarita was put on hold early Monday, the decision following reports on Sunday afternoon a man had gone into the water and may have drowned.

Surf lifesavers were asked to continue to patrol the sand and surrounding land looking for signs someone had swum out and not returned but other searches were postponed until new information was provided.

The call was made by Tweed police, who were leading the hunt after someone reported seeing a man in trouble in the water.

Tweed Byron LAC crime prevention officer Senior Constable Brad Foster said no one had filed a missing person's report and crews had discovered no signs of the swimmer.

"Nothing has been located yet,” he said. "And nothing has been found, so we don't know whether there was anyone.”

The alarm was sounded on Sunday at 4pm after someone reported seeing a swimmer in distress.

The Westpac rescue chopper was called and surf patrols from surrounding beaches joined the water to carry out ocean searches.

Crowds watched as crews scoured the sea off Norries Headland until the search was suspended at 7pm due to poor light.