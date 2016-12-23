Seaside dream comes true in Kingscliff

NEW VENTURE: Taverna Restaurant at Kingscliff owners Mark and Lia Wilson with head chef Ben Jones.

FROM the makers of two of the Tweed Coast's most popular restaurants comes their latest offering, the Greek-inspired Taverna.

Officially opened on Thursday, the Marine Parade restaurant is the brainchild of Mark Wilson, his wife Lia Mason and partner Lee Middendorf.

The trio are also responsible for establishing Casuarina restaurants Spice Den, which they recently sold, and Osteria.

Mr Wilson said he was excited about their new venture, which had been in the making for years.

"We've had our eye on this spot for a decade to be honest," he said.

"I've got a history of working in coastal properties - Ray's on Wategos (at Byron), Icebergs down in Sydney and up through the Whitsundays - and there is an amazing feel with coastal restaurants. I have just always had a desire to create one myself."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Taverna has a special place in their hearts, with Mr Wilson and Lia marrying in a little taverna on the Greek island of Santorini.

"Fate has certainly worked our way, we feel like this is the best venue in Kingscliff; it's a quaint little humble seaside cottage... and on the doorstep is some of the greatest seafood in the country," he said.

The restaurant offers affordable fine dining, with seafood dominating the menu.

The restaurant fits in well with Destination Tweed's new brand 'Taste the Tweed', which focuses on the quality home-grown food culture of the region.

TAVERNA:

What: Greek-inspired fine dining restaurant

Where:22 Marine Pde, Kingscliff

Hours: Dinner - Thurs-Sun; Lunch - weekends only

Bookings: Online at www.taverna.net.au

Menu highlights: (too many to include all) Byron Bay haloumi, bush honey, rosemary; fried local squid, seaweed, sesame, pink peppercorn mayo, lime; fried organic chicken, pickled chilli, lemon, herbs; slow roasted New England lamb, jus, soft garlic, oregano; burnt honey brulee, figs, macadamia and saffron biscotti