Second hand love

AND SOLD: Last year's event brought out great garage sales across the region.

FROM tinnies and trailers, to kitchens and cubbies, you'll be able to find plenty of items for sale on the North Coast next weekend.

Second Hand Saturday will have garage sales from Tweed to Grafton and across to Kyogle in what is the biggest day of garage sales in Northern NSW.

Event organiser North East Waste's Linda Tohver said Second Hand Saturday was aimed at promoting community spirit while reducing the amount of wastage currently going into landfill.

"Australians are the second highest generators of waste in the world, with each person generating enough rubbish to fill a three bedroom house,” Ms Tohver said.

"By holding a garage sale, you help to reduce waste through reuse and recycling of unwanted household goods, rather than paying to dispose of them at the local tip.”

Ms Tohver listed making cash, donating to charity, a second life for items, spring cleaning and meeting the neighbours as the top-five reasons to get involved.

Second Hand Saturday:

When: Saturday, September 24

Registration: Closed September 14.

Visit: www.secondhandsaturday.com.au.