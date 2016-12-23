Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

BLUESFEST 2017 has taken another blow with the announcement that Barry Gibb has pulled out of the festival.

Due to a change in international commitments, Barry Gibb's 'In The Now World Tour' show dates, scheduled for April 2017 will not go ahead, a statement read.

This means he will not be performing on Easter Monday at Bluesfest, Festival Director Peter Noble has announced.

Earlier this month it was announced that Neil Young would no longer be performing at Bluefest.

"I am pleased to advise that our search to replace Neil Young is bearing fruit and we look forward to making an artist announcement soon after we return from our annual vacation on the week of January 9," Mr Noble said.

"Barry Gibb has changed his touring plans and will not be coming to Australia & New Zealand for his scheduled tour in 2017, including the Bluesfest play on Easter Monday.

"However, we already have an offer in for an amazing artist to take his place, and look forward to this confirmation and announcement as well.

"It's looking very much like 2017 is going to be our year!"

Refunds for Monday one day ticket buyers are now available in light of Gibb's announcement, Mr Noble said.

You can hold your ticket until one week after the Monday replacement artist is announced, and STILL get a refund if you are not 100% happy with the replacement.

"As for the New Year, we are excited to be telling you all about who will be playing instead of Barry on Easter Monday, as well as Neil on Good Friday," Mr Noble said.

"Thank you all for trusting and believing in us!"

Monday single day tickets are available for refund now, however the Bluesfest team have urged any Monday single day ticket holders to hold on to their tickets until the new artist announcement is released in the New Year.

For any further enquiries please call 02 6685 8310 or email tickets@bluesfest.com.au