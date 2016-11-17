Senate slip gives hope for Tweed MRI

Richmond MP Justine Elliot is lobbying the Federal Government for a fully-rebateable MRI licence for the Tweed Hospital.

MEMBER for Richmond Justine Elliot has upped the pressure on the Federal Government in a bid to secure a fully rebateable MRI scanner for the Tweed Hospital.

Mrs Elliot is among those campaigning for the partially rebateable service currently in place to be upgraded so Tweed patients are no longer left out of pocket.

The Tweed Hospital's application was rejected last month with the Health Minister's office declaring it had been received outside of a licence application round.

Mrs Elliot has however condemned that decision after it was revealed in a Senate Estimates hearing that the government had approved two full MRI licences outside of any prescribed process.

At a Senate Estimates hearing last month it was confirmed that two hospitals in Victoria had been granted full MRI licences during the election campaign earlier this year.

"What we saw in Estimates recently was that there was precedents for the government to be announcing other full MRI licences that were not within any prescribed process or round,” Mrs Elliot said.

"The fact is the Health Minister could decide today to grant this fully funded licence.

"There is a precedent for them to make that decision so I'd certainly call upon them to do it given their history in this area.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with Able Medico's Mark Grahame (centre) and Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones are calling for a fully-rebateable MRI licence for the Tweed. Scott Powick

Ms Elliot said Tweed patients currently have to travel to either Lismore or Robina to get a full MRI that is bulk billed.

"We need to have this service in the Tweed,” she said.

Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, is used to provide an image of the body for health diagnosis, with MRI scanners considered safer than the use of x-ray technology. Currently only examinations for patients younger than 16 years, and a narrow list of other scans, are fully rebateable at Tweed.

Mrs Elliot has launched a petition to keep the pressure on the government. It is available at her electoral office and online via her Facebook page.