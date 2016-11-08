Severe storms to hit west of Tweed

The Tweed shouldn't see thunderstorms until the weekend

THE Tweed is expected to be spared from thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted to hit over the next 24 hours.

While Tweed and coastal areas will be spared, North Western areas of NSW hinterland should expect severe thunderstorms over the next few hours, with large hailstorms, damaging winds bringing a potential for flash flooding.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the Tweed was expected to receive limited rain, if any, with storms weakening significantly before reaching the coast.

"While they're a better chance of reaching the coast tomorrow, they're still likely to be weakening coming off the hinterland,” Mr Dutschke said.

"There could be a bit of rain about but there's no guarantee. If it does rain, it'll just be a few spots and probably won't amount to much at all.”

Mr Dutschke said the potential for storms on the Tweed would increase as the week progressed, with Sunday expected to produce heavy storms.

"Thunderstorms are much less likely on Thursday and Friday but come Saturday and into Sunday, thunderstorms become more likely,” he said.

Mr Dutschke said the continual risk of storms was due to a lingering low-pressure trough, which made weather patterns hard to predict.

"It's a relatively unusual weather pattern and it's stagnant,” he said.

In the event of storms, The State Emergency Service advises that people should: