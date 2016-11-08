Severe storms to hit west of Tweed

THE Tweed is expected to be spared from thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted to hit over the next 24 hours.
While Tweed and coastal areas will be spared, North Western areas of NSW hinterland should expect severe thunderstorms over the next few hours, with large hailstorms, damaging winds bringing a potential for flash flooding.
Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the Tweed was expected to receive limited rain, if any, with storms weakening significantly before reaching the coast.
"While they're a better chance of reaching the coast tomorrow, they're still likely to be weakening coming off the hinterland,” Mr Dutschke said.
"There could be a bit of rain about but there's no guarantee. If it does rain, it'll just be a few spots and probably won't amount to much at all.”
Mr Dutschke said the potential for storms on the Tweed would increase as the week progressed, with Sunday expected to produce heavy storms.
"Thunderstorms are much less likely on Thursday and Friday but come Saturday and into Sunday, thunderstorms become more likely,” he said.
Mr Dutschke said the continual risk of storms was due to a lingering low-pressure trough, which made weather patterns hard to predict.
"It's a relatively unusual weather pattern and it's stagnant,” he said.
In the event of storms, The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.