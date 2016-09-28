Shark drones, nets or culling? How to protect Tweed beaches

Last shark registered by the SharkSmart Ap on Saturday, September 24. NSWDPI aerial team took a photo of the 4m White Shark at Fingal Head. It was monitored by lifeguards.

HOW do you think the Tweed should manage the risk of shark attack?

That's burning question on everyone's lips today as coast communities respond to this week's shark attack on a 17-year-old boy at Ballina.

Premier Mike Baird has called an emergency meeting at Ballina today to consider options for reducing the shocking count of shark attacks following the mauling of the surfer by a 4m great white on Monday.

Some say Queensland's net and drum lines should be implemented while others say it's time to cull the sharks.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he believed drum lines were bad for marine life while culling was "barbaric”, labelling former prime minister Tony Abbott's call for culling as "bizaare”.

Mr Provest said he supported increased self responsibility and surveillance through State Government funded drones.

"I don't support culling at all, I just think it's barbaric and I understand people need to be protected but people should be responsible and not swim in dangerous areas,” Mr Provest said.

"Don't swim during feeding times at dawn and dusk, in the high risk areas such as murky waters or through schools of bate fish.

"For surveillance, we've actually got some drones but I'm not sure whether they're in operation yet.”

Mr Provest said the shark tagging and shark alert App implemented by the Department of Primary Industries had thrown up some interesting results.

But scientists still don't have a great deal of evidence to predict shark behaviour locally.

"I was amazed at (the Great Whites') erratic behaviour, some started in the Tweed went around to Tasmania and came back or went for a holiday to New Zealand,” Mr Provest said.

Tweed Shire Council candidate James Owen, a member of the Salt Surf Life Saving Club, said if elected to local government he would lobby for surveillance and training in shark alerts through the use of drones, jet skis and IRBs.

"If you combine four or five surveillance methods, particularly when there's a major event on, you're going to be able to pre-empt a lot of issues,” Mr Owen said, adding that the measures would be cheaper than netting the 9 km stretch of beach his club belongs to.

Salt SLSC vice president and marine scientist Dr Robert Slade, who is on the Scientific Advisory Committee for Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation, is in support of surveillance.

"We have probably seen about one shark a year at our beach and most years we wouldn't see a shark at all,” Dr Slade said.

"But there's certainly shark numbers increasing.

"There's 28,000 humpback whale calves swimming to Antarctica - that's a lot of food supply.

"They increase at about 10% every year and are food for the sharks. With more restrictions on shark fishing there's also less sharks being taken by us.

"It's more than likely the shark population is increasing, we just have to find a way to deal with it.”

Mr Provest said he would wait until the outcome of the meeting at Ballina today before planning a local meeting.